Two Nepal nationals were arrested for creating fake Voter IDs and using them to apply for Aadhaar and PAN cards from Sarhaul village in Gurugram, police said on Friday.

The accused, identified as siblings Vikas (27) and Sunil (25), reside in Farrukhnagar block.

On a tip-off that miscreants were creating fake Aadhaar, PAN cards and Voter IDs and charging Rs 2,000 to 3,000 for it, the Chief Minister’s Flying Squad, led by DSP Inderjeet Singh Yadav, raided a shop named ‘Naveen Communication’ on Thursday and arrested the accused.

The police seized two colour printers, two laptops, one hard disk, 19 fake PAN cards, nine Aadhaar cards, two voter ID cards and Rs 50,000 from the two accused.

A case has been registered against the accused.

Yadav told IANS: “The accused used fake voter ID card as identity proof and used to apply for PAN cards, Aadhaar cards and charge Rs 2,000 to 3,0000 from applicants. The accused had failed to produce any legal documents related to their work.”

–IANS

