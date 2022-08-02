Two Nepali nationals, including a woman, were arrested here for cheating a woman through a matrimonial website, a Delhi Police officials said on Tuesday.

The accused have been identified as Renuka Gusain alias Manju and Amos Gurang alias Yadab Gurung, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Outer, Sameer Sharma said.

Police received a complaint from a woman who stated that she is a widow and had created a profile on matrimonial site Jeevansathi.com, where she came in contact with a person called Naresh Andrews, who was settled outside of India.

Both of them started talking and later decided to get married. “Andrews told her that he is coming to India to marry her. Later on, he said that after he reached India, Mumbai Customs stopped him as he had brought expensive gifts for her,” the DCP said.

The accused told the victim that the clearance fee for his luggage and the cash he was carrying cost him Rs 35,000 and Rs 1,85,000, respectively and demanded the money from her.

“In all, the accused cheated the complainant of a total of Rs 34,88,410,” the official said.

Accordingly, the police registered an FIR under relevant sections of the IPC and started probing the matter.

During investigation, the matrimonial profile details of the accused and his call records were analysed.

The police learnt that the money was transferred into an account in SBI Bank sector 12 Dwarka branch in Delhi under the name of Gurang.

CCTV footage of the ATM and bank withdrawal were analysed, from which photo of the person who withdrew the amount was also obtained.

“The police team then conducted a raid at Vishwas Park in Dwarka and nabbed Gurang, who stated that he had paid the said amount to Gusain who is residing at Ramphal Chowk in Dwarka. On his instance, she was also arrested,” the DCP said.

During interrogation, Gusain said that she had come to Delhi six years ago.

In 2019, she started working in at a company called Tour and Travels in Uttam Nagar’s Nawada, where she met Nigerian national called John who told her about cyber frauds.

“So Gusain along with her friend Gurang, who is also Nepali, conspired to cheat people online using the matrimonial sites,” the official added.

