2 new COVID-19 cases in UAE, total 11

Dubai, Feb 22 (IANS) Two more people in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have tested positive for the deadly coronavirus, taking the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 11, three of whom have fully recovered.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention announced on Friday that the two newspatients were a 34-year-old resident from Philippines and a 39-year old from Bangladesh, Gulf News reported.

They were in direct contact with the Chinese patient recently diagnosed with coronavirus and now in a stable health condition, the Ministry said.

It affirmed that all people in direct contact with the coronavirus patients were being checked to ensure the safety of the community and that the disease will not spread in the country.

–IANS

ksk/