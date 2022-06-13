INDIA

2 NHAI officials among 5 arrested by CBI in bribery case

NewsWire
0
0

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday arrested five people, including two officers of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), in connection with a case of bribery of Rs 4 lakh in Guwahati.

The accused NHAI officers were identified as Dipak Das, Accounts Officer, Manoj Kumar, Junior Accounts Officer. Both are posted at NHAI’s Regional Office in Dispur, Guwahati. The remaining three accused were identified as Sunil Kumar Agarwal (Executive Director), Pankaj and Dilip Rajput, all are associated with Gurugram based GR Infraprojects Ltd.

The agency has also recovered cash Rs 2.33 crore from the premises of the Executive Director of the private company.

A senior CBI official said that the case relates to the allegations of extending favours to the GR Infraprojects by the accused public servants for alleged processing and clearance of bills, release of Bank Guarantees in lieu of illegal gratifications.

It was alleged that the GR Infraprojects had executed a contract of road widening in Meghalaya in 2018 for which discharge certificate was to be issued by NHAI after completion of four years of mandatory maintenance on March 31, 2022.

The accused public servants and others had favoured the private company in processing and clearance of final bills and getting bank guarantees of the private company. They also helped him in getting releasing and discharge certificate issued by NHAI, for which bribe amount was allegedly paid to them.

The CBI laid a trap and caught both the public servants for demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 4 lakh from an employee of the said private company on its behalf, who delivered the bribe in connivance with other employees. The employees of said private company were also caught.

The CBI also conducted search operations at around 15 places including Guwahati, Bengaluru, Gurugram, Shillong, Patna at the premises of accused which led to recovery of incriminating materials.

20220614-030001

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Cruiser rave party: SRK’s son Aryan, 7 other youths arrested for...

    ‘KGF’ sets foot in metaverse, fans snap up NFTs in record...

    Five held for bid to blackmail MoS Home Ajay Misra Teni

    Now FIR against Suvendu Adhikari, brother & aides