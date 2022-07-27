Cyber Police Kashmir Zone in its recent action against fraudsters have arrested two Nigerian fraudsters from Delhi involved in duping a man from Baramulla for Rs 36.35 lakh in an online scam, officials said on Wednesday.

Police said it received a written application from a resident of Baramulla alleging therein that while surfing Facebook, he came in contact with some unknown fake Facebook user T. Jessica, who impersonated as a purchase manager of a renowned pharmaceutical company Abbott.

“The said lady enticed the complainant through Facebook messages that she has been promoted as Secretary in the said company and eventually asked the complainant to start a business of (Kandu Nut/Palm Seeds/Sea Nuts). The complainant was convinced/motivated by using fake offers, orders, high returns and e-mails etc., to purchase the said product,” police said.

Police said in order to purchase the said product, the said Facebook user forwarded the contact details of one seller namely Jyoti T. Kandu to the complainant.

“A business conversation started between the complainant and the fraudster Jyoti for selling/buying of the said Kandu nuts. The complainant was assured by the said fraudster that the said nuts are valuing very high in the pharmaceutical market owing to their medicinal benefits,” police said.

“The complainant without knowing the plot behind the fraud invested a hefty amount of Rs 36.35 lakh by transferring the said amount in different bank accounts of fraudsters for purchasing 50 packets of Kandu Nuts.”

Police said on receiving the consignment of 50 packets of Kandu nuts the complainant received a fake call from Mumbai Customs office wherein the complainant was directed to deposit more money in order to be able to sell the said Kandu Nuts to pharmaceutical companies.

“This created doubt in the mind of complainant. The complainant then tried to contact on the provided contact details in order to verify the facts, however he did not got any respond and felt cheated/ duped by the Facebook user. The complainant then approached Cyber Police Station Kashmir Zone Srinagar and lodged a complaint,” police said.

A case has been registered and investigation set into motion.

“During the course of investigation, it was found that the fraud has been done by the fraudsters under a highly technically built setup and accordingly the digital footprints of the accused persons involved in the commission of offence were tracked by analysis of bank accounts that have been used for siphoning money of the complainant. Besides, CCTV footages and analysis of suspect phone numbers by employing high-end technical investigative skills was also carried out,” police said.

“Subsequently, two Nigerians were found involved in the offences and were tracked at Vashist Park Sagerpur New Delhi, PS Sagerpur. Accordingly, on the directions of ADGP Kashmir Zone Vijay Kumar a special team of Cyber Police Station Srinagar proceeded to New Delhi. After strenuous efforts and with the assistance of Delhi Police, the team was successful in nabbing these two Nigerians national culprits namely Isioma Steven and Collins,” police said.

“The rented accommodation was raided and thoroughly searched and during searches incriminating material including 14 cell phones of different make and models, one laptop, 14 SIM cards, one Wi-Fi router, one Wi-Fi dongle, six debit/credit cards and 45 packs of Kondu nuts/palm nuts were recovered from their possession.”

