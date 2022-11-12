Two non-local labourers were shot at and injured by the terrorists in Rakh-Momin area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Saturday, Police said.

“Terrorists fired upon and injured two non-local labourers in Rakh-Momin area of Anantnag. Both the injured are being shifted to hospital for treatment. Area being cordoned off,” Jammu and Kashmir Police said.

Police parties have reached the spot and an operation has been started to nab the terrorists.

There have been a series of terrorist attacks on non-local workers in Kashmir in the last few months.

20221112-225002