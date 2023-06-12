After a high-level team of the Uttar Pradesh government that visited the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve last week to probe tiger deaths, ruled out any foul play, the autopsy reports of two out of four tigers have revealed head injuries.

One of the tiger’s head injuries suggested that it was attacked by a bigger animal, said A.M. Pawde, principal scientist and in-charge, Centre for Wildlife at ICAR-IVRI, Bareilly.

“In the examination, it was found that the tiger weighed 210 kg. The right elbow joint was injured and twisted. It had injury marks on its head, and it seemed that it was crushed. There were some scratches on its body,” Pawde added.

“It seems that some bigger animal had attacked the tiger, and it could be an elephant or a rhinoceros. Scratch marks were found on the rear side of the waist (right side), which indicate that the animal was bigger (in size) than the tiger,” he said.

The tiger’s liver was also damaged, he added.

The post-mortem examination of another tiger revealed that its head injury was old, Pawde said, adding the big cat’s body, including its intestines and head were filled with worms.

“It was healthy, but succumbed to the injuries four to five days ago. It also had an acute shortage of water in its body. Blood had accumulated in its lungs and liver,” he said.

Pawde also added that “evidence of a pointed-horn piercing into the liver has been found. The liver was enlarged, and it was not able to run. It is also possible that, owing to intense heat, it had consumed toxic meat”.

The post-mortem of the third tiger was not possible as it was completely decomposed, the principal scientist said, adding that research is being conducted on it.

The post-mortem examination of the fourth tiger was conducted by Daya Shankar in Lakhimpur Kheri. He had sent the tissues for test here, and they are being examined, Pawde said.

Earlier on Friday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed serious concern over the deaths of tigers in the tiger reserve and ordered a probe.

Four tigers have died since April 21 due to different reasons as stated by the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve authorities.

Taking cognisance of the casualties, the Chief Minister had directed the state Forest Minister, Additional Chief Secretary, forest and other senior forest officials to visit the Dudhwa National Park and carry out a thorough probe.

Adityanath also sought a detailed report of the reasons behind the big cats’ recent deaths, the official said.

