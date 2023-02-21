New Delhi, Feb 21 (IANSlife) The top 20 modern architectural, artistic, and design achievements are known as “Works of Wonder,” and two of them are from India.

Map Museum of Art & Photography, Bengaluru India

Designed by Mathew and Ghosh Architects, MAP aims to transform perceptions of museums through educational programming and welcoming architecture. The five-story building references the humble water tank, an unmistakable fixture of local neighborhoods. Inside, a vast collection of paintings, photography, textiles, sculpture, and design (donated by philanthropist Abhishek Poddar) captured creativity on the Subcontinent since the 10th century.

Smritivan Earthquake Memorial and Museum, Bhuj India

Honoring the victims of the 2001 Gujarat earthquake, this memorial and museum marks a celebration of resilience, regeneration, and hope, as interpreted by Rajeev Kathpalia of Vastushilpa Consultants. Spread across 470 acres, the concept features a network of monumental water reservoirs that display the names of the deceased while fostering biodiversity

(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)

20230221-113802