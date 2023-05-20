INDIA

2 Pak drones downed in Amritsar, 2.6 kg drugs seized

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday said it shot down two drones near the International Border in Amritsar sector and seized 2.6 kg of drugs.

“On May 19, at about 8.55 p.m., BSF troops deployed in the depth area, heard the buzzing sound of a suspected drone in Udhar Dhariwal village in Amritsar district. The troops immediately reacted to intercept the drone by firing,” the BSF said in a statement.

During the initial search of the area, the troops recovered a black-coloured drone (quadcopter, DJI Matrice 300 RTK) in partially broken condition from fields.

In another incident on Friday at about 9.24 p.m., the sound of a suspected drone and dropping of something inside close to Rattan Khurd village in Amritsar was noticed by the BSF.

The troops reacted to intercept the drone by firing.

During the search, the troops recovered the drone (also a quadcopter) along with a consignment containing two packets of suspected 2.6 kg narcotics attached with the drone.

