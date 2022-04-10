INDIA

2 Pak terrorists killed in Kashmir gunfight

NewsWire
0
0

Two terrorists were killed in a gunfight with the security forces in Central Kashmir’s Srinagar district, officials said on Sunday. Both have been identified as Pakistani nationals and were involved in an attack on CRPF personnel.

“Two Pakistani terrorists who were involved in recent terror attack on CRPF Personnel, neutralised in Srinagar Encounter. Arms and ammunition, other incriminating materials recovered,” Jammu and Kashmir Police quoting Inspector General Police Kashmir zone Vijay Kumar, tweeted.

“Today’s encounter in Srinagar is one of the best example of how an investigation of terror-crime, in which we lost one CRPF personnel on 4/4/22, led to anti-terror encounter. A big success to Srinagar Police.”

The gunfight took place after a joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

20220410-152406

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Shashi Tharoor, Adhir Chowdhury test positive for Covid

    Grave attack on right to privacy: Priyanka on phone tapping

    IANS Review: ‘All The Old Knives’: Masterfully plotted, complex, and immersive...

    Babul Supriyo may be Trinamool’s Mayor candidate in KMC polls