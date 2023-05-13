Two Palestinians were killed on Saturday during clashes with Israeli soldiers in the Balata refugee camp near the northern West Bank city of Nablus, Palestinian medics and eyewitnesses said.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said in a statement that Sa’ed Mashah, 32, and Wasim El-A’raj, 19, were killed after they were shot by Israeli soldiers during clashes that broke out in the refugee camp, Xinhua news agency reported.

The statement added that three other Palestinians were injured by Israeli soldiers, two of whom were in serious condition, and they were taken by Palestinian paramedics to the main hospital for treatment.

Palestinian eyewitnesses said that an Israeli Army force, backed by armoured vehicles, stormed the area and besieged a building where the two militants were hiding inside, adding that fierce clashes broke out in the area between the two sides.

The eyewitnesses added that Israeli soldiers fired anti-tank missiles at the building, killing two youth inside the building. Clashes broke out in the refugee camp with dozens of young men throwing stones at the soldiers.

The Israeli Army didn’t comment on the killing of the two Palestinians. However, Israel Radio reported that two were killed in an exchange of fire in the Balata refugee camp, adding that the two were wanted by Israel.

Since early January, the Israeli Army forces have been carrying out daily raids on Palestinian towns, villages, and refugee camps in the West Bank. Since then, 117 Palestinians were killed, according to Palestinian figures.

Israel authorities said that since January, 19 Israelis were killed in attacks by Palestinians in the West Bank and Jerusalem.

