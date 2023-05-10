WORLD

2 Palestinians killed in West Bank clashes

NewsWire
0
0

Two Palestinians were killed on Wednesday during fierce clashes with Israeli soldiers in the town of Qabatiya near the northern West Bank city of Jenin.

A video on social media showed the bodies of the two young men whowere shot dead, reports Xinhua news agency.

Local sources and witnesses said that a troop of Israeli soldiers backed by armoured vehicles stormed Qabatiya to arrest Palestinians wanted by Israeli security forces for alleged involvement in attacks against the Jewish state

They added that heavy clashes and fire exchanges took place in the town between Palestinian militants and Israeli soldiers.

Explosions and intensive gunfire were heard in the town.

The witnesses also said that a third Palestinian was seriously injured and was arrested by the Israeli soldiers before they pulled out from the town.

Since early January, the Israeli army has been carrying out daily raids on Palestinian towns, villages, and refugee camps to arrest Palestinians allegedly involved in attacks against Israel.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said more than 100 Palestinians have been killed since.

Meanwhile, 19 Israelis were killed during the same period.

The raids in Qabatiya town came amid growing tension between Israel and the Islamic Jihad militant group in the Gaza Strip, which had resulted in the deaths of 15 Palestinians, including five terrorists.

20230510-143403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Stephen Doheny, Graham Hume included in Ireland’s ODI squad for series...

    2 military personnel killed in terror attack in Pakistan

    Samsung mocks Apple in new ad for lack of flippable iPhone

    ‘Putin will nominate his chosen heir this year rather than risk...