Two Palestinians were killed on Monday during clashes with Israeli soldiers in the West Bank.

The incident took place in the village of Kafr Dan, west of Jenin city, reports Xinhua news agency.

Samer Atteya, director of Ibn Sina Hospital in the city, told reporters that eight other Palestinians were also injured during an Israeli army force raid on the village.

Witnesses said that an Israeli military team stormed the village to arrest wanted Palestinians for carrying out attacks against the Jewish statement.

They also said that Palestinian gunmen and Israeli soldiers exchanged fire in the village.

Since March 2022, the Israeli army forces have been carrying out almost daily raids against Palestinian towns and villages in the northern West Bank areas of Nablus and Jenin, following a series of attacks launched by Palestinians that killed around 30 Israeli.

20230102-141402