INDIA

2 people dead, 15 huts gutted in Bengal slum fire

NewsWire
0
0

Two people were killed and 15 huts gutted in a devastating fire on Wednesday at a slum in Mecheda in West Bengal’s East Midnapore district .

The victims were identified as Gokul Kar (70) and his daughter Mallika Kar (40).

State fire department sources said that they were sleeping in one of the huts that came under the grasp of fire early Wednesday morning.

Witnesses told the fire service officers that both of them tried to escape and even the locals made an attempt to rescue them.

But the efforts failed and both died on the spot.

By the time the fire tenders reached the spot, as many as 15 huts in the slum located adjacent to the Mecheda bridge were completely gutted.

According to the witnesses, the probably cause of the blaze was from a coal-based cooking oven which was ignited at one of the gutted huts.

Since many of these huts had highly inflammable articles it aided the fire to spread fast, a fire officer said.

“That is why all the huts that came under the grasp of fire were totally gutted before two fire tenders reached the spot,” he added.

Confirming the death of the two persons in the fire, the inspector-in-charge of the local police station, Imran Mollah also said that a total of 15 houses have been totally gutted because of the fire. “The bodies of the two had been recovered and sent for post-mortem,” he added.

20230118-105203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    One held with gold worth Rs 31 lakh at Chennai airport

    Fight against farm laws is battle for self-respect: Naresh Tikait

    BSF dismisses allegations of entering Bengal’s territorial jurisdiction

    South Korean in Gurugram beats Nepali cook for missing train