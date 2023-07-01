INDIA

2 people shot dead at Chisinau Int’l airport in Moldova

NewsWire
0
0

A foreign national shot dead two people at Moldova’s Chisinau International airport after being denied entry into the country, the Interior Ministry said.

The country’s special police force, Fulger, detained the perpetrator after the incident. He was wounded during the action and received medical care, the Moldpres news agency said on Friday, referencing information released by the Interior Ministry.

The suspect is a 43-year-old citizen of Tajikistan, Prime Minister Dorin Recean wrote on social media as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

While accompanying him to a special area for being returned, he shot dead a border policeman and an airport security employee, with an arm stolen from an employee of the Border Police, Recean said.

A passenger has been wounded and taken into medical care, he added.

While the immediate danger has been averted at the airport, commercial activity and flights continue to be suspended as of now, the Border Police said.

2023070132112

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    H&M collaborates with Japanese label TOGA

    PM Modi dares Cong to change ‘national’ to ‘federal’ in its...

    Anil Vij took stock of law and order situation in Gurugram

    It all started with a ‘sacred bond’: ‘The Elephant Whisperer’ back...