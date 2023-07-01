A foreign national shot dead two people at Moldova’s Chisinau International airport after being denied entry into the country, the Interior Ministry said.

The country’s special police force, Fulger, detained the perpetrator after the incident. He was wounded during the action and received medical care, the Moldpres news agency said on Friday, referencing information released by the Interior Ministry.

The suspect is a 43-year-old citizen of Tajikistan, Prime Minister Dorin Recean wrote on social media as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

While accompanying him to a special area for being returned, he shot dead a border policeman and an airport security employee, with an arm stolen from an employee of the Border Police, Recean said.

A passenger has been wounded and taken into medical care, he added.

While the immediate danger has been averted at the airport, commercial activity and flights continue to be suspended as of now, the Border Police said.

