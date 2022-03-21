INDIA

2 persons booked for offensive post on Modi, Yogi

By NewsWire
0
0

The Etawah police have booked two persons, including a journalist, for making a video containing objectionable remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The video went viral on social media on Sunday.

An FIR has been lodged at Chaubiya police station against the two persons under the IT Act and investigation in the case have begun.

During investigation, the police identified the person who had posted the video on social media.

Station House Officer (SHO) Chaubia, Ankush Kumar Raghav said: “One Ankush Yadav, a resident of Bhadamai village in Chaubia police station area, had posted the video on social media. In the video, Yadav was found using abusive language against the Prime Minister and Chief Minister.”

A case has been registered against Ankush Yadav and the unidentified journalist who is seen asking questions to Yadav in the video, the SHO added.

We are trying to identify the journalist, he said.

“In the video, Ankush Yadav was repeatedly provoked by the unidentified journalist. A case has been registered against Ankush and the unidentified journalist under sections of the IT Act,” the SHO said.

20220321-084005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Feel proud to be 3rd generation of ‘Mandir movement’: Yogi

Inter-University hockey: Pune stun VBSP in shoot-out, to meet Sambalpur in...

BJP leader expresses concern over Bihar’s health facilities

Pak to stay on FATF grey list for 4 more months