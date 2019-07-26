2 policemen killed in Kabul bomb attack

Kabul, Aug 1 (IANS) Two policemen were killed and three others injured in a bomb attack in Afghan capital Kabul on Thursday, authorities confirmed.

“An improvised explosive device (IED) planted outside a police checkpoint in Panjsad Family neighbourhood was detonated roughly at 4.30 a.m. on Thursday, leaving the casualties,” spokesman of Interior Ministry Nasrat Rahimi told Xinhua news agency.

The bodies and injured were shifted to a police hospital and an investigation has been initiated, the official said.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.

The capital city with a population of nearly 5 million has been hit by series of terror attacks over the past couple of years.

On Sunday, 20 people were killed and 50 others injured in a terrorist attack which targeted a political leader’s office in a populated area in northern side of Kabul.

