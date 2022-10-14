WORLD

2 pro-govt soldiers killed, 5 wounded in roadside bombing in Yemen

NewsWire
0
0

At least two soldiers of Yemen’s pro-government forces were killed and five others wounded in a roadside bomb blast in the country’s turbulent southern province of Abyan, a military official said.

“A bomb explosion struck a military pick-up truck carrying pro-government army personnel when they were driving along a road in Al Mahfid district of Abyan province,” the local military source said on condition of anonymity on Friday.

The incident occurred in an area where sporadic fighting is still going on between pro-government forces and scores of al-Qaida gunmen, according to the source.

Reinforcements of the southern pro-government forces backed by the Saudi Arabia-led coalition arrived in the area just hours after the bombing, he added.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet. Yemeni military and government officials often hold the Yemen-based al-Qaida branch responsible for such attacks, Xinhua news agency reported.

In September, forces loyal to the Yemeni government evicted scores of militants of the al-Qaida terrorist group from Abyan following days of armed confrontations.

The Yemen-based al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula network has exploited years of deadly conflict between the Yemeni government and Houthi rebels to expand its presence in the war-ravaged Arab country. It has carried out many high-profile attacks against the security forces in the country’s southern provinces.

20221015-035205

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Cricketing fraternity comes out in support of Arshdeep Singh over dropped...

    Bayern Munich defender Nianzou moves to Sevilla

    People still don’t know what metaverse is all about: Tim Cook

    1st Algerian official visits Morocco since snapping ties