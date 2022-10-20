ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

2 Punjabis in a frame: Shehnaaz poses with Vicky Kaushal

Actress and online sensation Shehnaaz Gill shared a frame with fellow Punjabi boy Vicky Kaushal.

Shehnaaz took to Instagram, where she shred a motley of pictures. In one image she is seen hugging Vicky as the two pose for the camera.

For the caption, she wrote: “Hun bani na gal… 2 Punjabi ek frame vich.”

The two were attending producer Ramesh Taurani’s Diwali bash, which also saw the who’s who of Bollywood including Katrina Kaif, Riteish Deshmukh, Rakul Preet Singh and Shilpa Shetty among many others.

On the acting front, Vicky has just wrapped up a schedule for the film ‘Sam Bahadur’.

‘Sam Bahadur’ is the story of India’s greatest war hero and first Field Marshal, Sam Manekshaw. Sam Manekshaw’s Army career spanned over four decades and five wars. He was the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of Field Marshal and his military victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war led to the liberation of Bangladesh.

The film, which features Vicky in the titular role, also stars Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh. ‘Sam Bahadur’ is set to arrive in theatres in 2023.

Shehnaaz, on the other hand, will be seen in Salman Khan-starrer ‘Kisi Ka Bhai… Kisi Ki Jaan’.

