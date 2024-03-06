Wednesday, March 6, 2024

2 Richmond Hill women charged in visa and immigration scam, third suspect outstanding

CIEDITOR-SABRINA
Richmond Hill (Mar 6) – Two women from Richmond Hill have been charge with visa and immigration services fraud while a third accused remains outstanding.

In 2022, an investigation began after a complainant contacted York police to report that two individuals had committed fraud using their company’s name. Investigators learned that three suspects offered visa and immigration services to two victims from Markham.

Police said the victims paid the accused large amounts of money to obtain visa assistance for their relatives to come to Canada. However, the accused were not qualified and were unable to follow through on their services, defrauding the victims of more than $40,000.

Investigators say the accused targeted victims from within the Iranian-Canadian community, and believe there are more victims that have yet to come forward.

Police released photos of the accused, Bahareh Attarbashi (45) and Akramossadat Nasseri (66), and are urging any potential victims to contact them. Investigators are looking for a third suspect Aliasghar Aminian (65) also of Richmond Hill.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call the York Regional Police Financial Crimes Unit at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 6611. Alternatively, anyone who wishes to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, or leave an anonymous tip online at www.1800222tips.com.

