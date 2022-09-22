INDIA

2 Russians, 1 Ukrainian arrested in Goa for online gambling

NewsWire
0
0

Two Russians and a Ukrainian national and two others were arrested by the Goa Police on Thursday for online gambling.

A Crime Branch team led by Inspector Nitin Halarnkar conducted a raid in Mandrem and caught the accused red-handed.

The arrested persons were identified as Russian nationals Kirill Khadarin and Nikolei Balandin; Ukrainian Mykyta Atamanchuk; Delhi native Prabhat Pingreja; and Rajiv Dosani from Mumbai.

Superintendent of Police (Crime Branch), Nidhin Valsan said that the accused were playing a game called Texas Hold’em, while exchanging cash, gaming chips, coins and other gambling articles worth Rs 1,21,050.

20220922-131802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    UP’s Gr Noida records most noxious air in north India

    Court sentences man to life in prison for rape and murder...

    Twitter bans over 46K bad accounts in India in May

    Social media users find Aishwarya’s lookalike in Iranian model Mahlagha Jaberi