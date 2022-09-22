Two Russians and a Ukrainian national and two others were arrested by the Goa Police on Thursday for online gambling.

A Crime Branch team led by Inspector Nitin Halarnkar conducted a raid in Mandrem and caught the accused red-handed.

The arrested persons were identified as Russian nationals Kirill Khadarin and Nikolei Balandin; Ukrainian Mykyta Atamanchuk; Delhi native Prabhat Pingreja; and Rajiv Dosani from Mumbai.

Superintendent of Police (Crime Branch), Nidhin Valsan said that the accused were playing a game called Texas Hold’em, while exchanging cash, gaming chips, coins and other gambling articles worth Rs 1,21,050.

