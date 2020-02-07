2 shot dead in Chicago robbery, suspect in custody

Chicago, Feb 10 (IANS) Two men were shot dead during a robbery in the US city of Chicago, authorities said, adding that a suspect was currently in police custody.

The victims, aged 38 and 39, were standing in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Chinatown at 2.13 a.m. on Sunday with a 44-year-old woman when someone walked up and tried to rob them, Xinhua news agency quoted the police as saying.

The men resisted, and the suspect fired multiple shots at their heads. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman complied with the robber and was not injured. The robber ran away but was caught shortly, the police said.

Several witnesses at the scene told Xinhua they believed both victims were of Chinese origin, without disclosing more information.

The case is still under investigation.

