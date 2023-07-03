INDIA

2 shot dead in disputed area in Lebanon

NewsWire
0
0

Two men were shot dead in a disputed area in northern Lebanon, the Lebanese Army announced in a statement, confirming earlier media reports.

The two youth, Haitham Tawk and Malek Tok, were found shot dead in Qornet al-Sawda, a disputed area between Bcharre and Bkaasafrine in northern Lebanon, the state-run National News Agency reported on Saturday evening.

Seven other civilians were also wounded in the conflict, the L’Orient Today news website quoted locals in Bcharre as saying.

Security tension, commonly seen in this area, is often caused by conflicts between the residents over land and water dispute, according to local media.

Lebanese Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati said he was monitoring the situation, Xinhua news agency reported.

“We condemn this incident and those responsible will be arrested, so that justice can be done,” Mikati said in a statement issued by his press office.

2023070233005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Cong, BJP claim MLAs willing to shift to secure ticket for...

    TN to monitor health of pregnant women, newborns

    Cricket West Indies appoints Miles Bascombe as new Director of Cricket

    Rashmi Thackeray to address Shiv Sena (UBT) women activists’ in Nashik