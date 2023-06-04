SOUTH ASIAWORLD

2 soldiers, 2 terrorists killed in encounter in Pakistan

At least two terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Pakistan’s Bannu district of northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the military said.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistan Army, said on Saturday that the exchange of fire took place during a search operation in the Janikhel area of the district.

The personnel of the security forces killed two terrorists during the exchange of intense fire and also confiscated weapons and ammunition from the site. Two soldiers of the Pakistan Army also lost their lives, Xinhua news agency reported.

The ISPR added that the country’s armed forces are determined to eliminate terrorism.

