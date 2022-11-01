SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Two Pakistani soldiers and four terrorists were killed during an intelligence-based military operation in Pakistan’s southwest Balochistan province, the military said in a statement.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistan army, said on Monday that the operation was conducted in Kaman Pass area of the province to clear a hideout of terrorists.

However, during the establishment of blocking positions, terrorists opened fire on the security forces, resulting in the killing of the military personnel, the ISPR statement said, adding that during the ensuing heavy exchange of fire, four terrorists were also killed.

A huge cache of arms and ammunition, including improvised explosive devices, were seized from the terrorists, Xinhua news agency reported.

The security forces continued the clearance operation to apprehend other terrorists in the area, the military said.

