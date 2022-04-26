Two soldiers were killed when terrorists targeted security forces in South Waziristan district of Pakistan’s northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, an Army statement said.

The troops responded promptly following the attack. During an intense exchange of fire, two soldiers of the Pakistani army lost their lives, the military’s media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Tuesday in the statement.

The ISPR statement added that area clearance is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area, Xinhua news agency reported.

“Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” it said.

