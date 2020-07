Srinagar, July 7 (IANS) Two SSB personnel were killed in a case of fratricide in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district Monday night.

According to details, there was an altercation between ASI Sandeep Kumar and constable Hemant Sharma at the main gate of the SSB camp near the court complex.

According to reports, the two fired at each other with their service rifles and both died at the spot.

The police rushed to the spot and a probe has been ordered into the incident.

