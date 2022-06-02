Six South Asians from Toronto and Brampton are facing vehicle theft and drug possession charges after a police investigation in Markham. Two stolen vehicles were also recovered as result.

York police said on Thursday, June 2, just after midnight, an officer on general patrol observed a suspicious vehicle with a stolen licence plate in the area of Warden Avenue and Denison Street in Markham. Air2 began monitoring the vehicle and relayed information to officers on the ground. The vehicle stopped at an address in Toronto where five people exited the vehicle and then entered a second vehicle.

The second vehicle was stopped by police in Pickering and all occupants were arrested.

Officers searched the vehicle and located cocaine, heroin and crystal meth.

Both vehicles operated by the suspects were stolen.

Robin Singh (22) Harman Singh (22) and Anjali Kaushal (22) of Toronto, Gurdeep Singh Dhaliwal (28) Gary Gurbinder Sooch (42) and Jagjeevan Singh (24) Brampton

were arrested and face multiple charges.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the York Regional Police #5 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7540, or call or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, or leave an anonymous tip online at www.1800222tips.com.