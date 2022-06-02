COMMUNITY

2 stolen vehicles recovered in Markham, 6 South Asians charged

CanIndia News Online Editor-Sabrina
0
15

Six South Asians from Toronto and Brampton are facing vehicle theft and drug possession charges after a police investigation in Markham. Two stolen vehicles were also recovered as result.

York police said on Thursday, June 2, just after midnight, an officer on general patrol observed a suspicious vehicle with a stolen licence plate in the area of Warden Avenue and Denison Street in Markham. Air2 began monitoring the vehicle and relayed information to officers on the ground. The vehicle stopped at an address in Toronto where five people exited the vehicle and then entered a second vehicle.

The second vehicle was stopped by police in Pickering and all occupants were arrested.

Officers searched the vehicle and located cocaine, heroin and crystal meth.

Both vehicles operated by the suspects were stolen.

Robin Singh (22) Harman Singh (22) and Anjali Kaushal (22) of Toronto, Gurdeep Singh Dhaliwal (28) Gary Gurbinder Sooch (42) and Jagjeevan Singh (24) Brampton
were arrested and face multiple charges.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the York Regional Police #5 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7540, or call or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, or leave an anonymous tip online at www.1800222tips.com.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Toronto hits 6 million vaccines milestone, list of clinics here

    Whitby man charged with using fraudulent COVID-19 document at Pearson Airport

    Canadians divided on invocation of the Emergencies Act to disperse the...

    Which Ontario pharmacies will offer COVID-19 vaccinations?