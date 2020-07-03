2 sustain bullet injury in Delhi

New Delhi, July 3 (IANS) Two men sustained bullet injuries after a group fired on them in north-east Delhi on Friday.

According to the police the Nand Nagri incident occurred around 11.45 a.m. in B Block when the group carrying pistols opened fire at a 42-year-old Naresh. Another man Pramod, who was also standing in the lane received a bullet injury.

“We received a call at around 11.45 a.m. on Friday. The men fired at Naresh who is into finance business and was into some sort of dispute with the accused. We have identified the accused and our teams are working on it,” said Ved Prakash Surya, DCP North East Delhi.

Both the victims have been shifted to the hospital.

