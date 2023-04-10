WORLD

2 taken to hospital after train derails in Alabama

NewsWire
0
0

Train cars derailed in Jasper, the southern US’ Alabama state, with two crew members have been transported to a hospital as a precaution, said the police.

The train was operated by Norfolk Southern, a Class I freight railroad in the Eastern US, Xinhua news agency reported, citing a Facebook post by the Jasper Police Department.

The train crew was briefly trapped in the engine room because the engine tilted over. Eleven cars and the lead locomotive reportedly came off track. There were no hazardous materials involved in the derailment or released into the area, according to Norfolk Southern.

“There were no major injuries,” the Jasper Police Department said on Sunday, adding that two crew members have been transported to a hospital as a precaution.

Train derailments in the US have attracted more media and public attention after an early February incident in East Palestine, Ohio, which involved a Norfolk Southern freight train carrying hazardous materials.

According to US Department of Transportation data, there were an average of 1,475 train derailments per year between 2005 and 2021.

20230410-073601

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Russia threatens to retaliate against US, EU sanctions

    Relations with China are going through a very difficult phase: Jaishankar

    Limiting global warming can cut risks to humans by up to...

    Jordan’s tourism witnesses signs of recovery