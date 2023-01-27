Two teenagers and an adult have been charged with the fatal stabbing of a man in Australia’s state of New South Wales (NSW) more than a year ago.

In a statement, NSW Police noted that emergency services were called to Nowra, a city located in the state’s South Coast region, on January 4, 2022 following reports that a man suffering a stab wound had been found unconscious, reports Xinhua news agency.

Though police officers attended and commenced CPR, the 51-year-old victim died at the hospital a short time later.

After year-long extensive investigations, the police on Tuesday arrested two teenage boys, both aged 17.

Both teenagers were charged with murder, aggravated robbery with wounding/grievous bodily harm, attempt robbery in company, aggravated enter dwelling with intent knowing people there, and drive conveyance taken without consent of owner.

A 22-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday after detectives executed a search warrant at a home in Warilla.

All three people were refused bail to appear at local courts.

