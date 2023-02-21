Peel Police have charged two youth in connection with a series of armed pharmacy robberies in Brampton and Mississauga.

It is alleged that between December 2022 and January 2023, the suspects committed fourteen armed robberies in Peel Region, with six occurring in Brampton and eight in Mississauga.

On Tuesday, January 24, the suspects were arrested and charged in Toronto following an investigation known as Project Mayhem. On Monday, February 6, and Tuesday, February 21 both suspects were brought to the Region of Peel to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton to answer to additional charges.

A 14-year-old male and a 15-year-old male from Toronto face 84 criminal charges, including Robbery, Wearing a Disguise, and Breaching a Court Order. Both were on a form of conditional release for previous alleged robbery-related offences.

This is an ongoing investigation, and investigators anticipate they may lay further charges.

A general provision of the Youth Criminal Justice Act (Y.C.J.A.) prohibits the release of the name of a Young Person, and, therefore, the identity of the Young Persons charged in this investigation is protected.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact investigators with the Central Robbery Bureau at (905)453-2121 ext. 3410. Information may also be left anonymously by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or by visiting peelcrimestoppers.ca.