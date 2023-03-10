Peel police arrested and charged two teenagers in relation to online threats that were made on Wednesday to two separate high schools in Peel Region.

Police said on Wednesday, March 9, at around 8:45a.m., police were called to Lincoln Alexander Secondary School in Mississauga to investigate an online threat to the school. Youth CIB investigators later identified a suspect and arrested and charged a 16-year-old female youth from Mississauga with one count of Uttering Threats.

Later that day, around 10:00 a.m., police were called to Chinguacousy Secondary School in Brampton for a separate online threat to that school. A 14-year-old male youth from Brampton was charged with one count of Uttering Threats.

Both teens were released with conditions and will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton on a future date.

A general provision of the Youth Criminal Justice Act (Y.C.J.A.) prohibits the release of the name of a Young Person and, therefore, the identities of the Young Persons charged in this investigation are protected.

Peel Regional Police continue to investigate the online social media threats posted from March 2 and take these types of threats extremely seriously. Today visible police presence can be expected at seven high schools in Peel Region: Holy Name of Mary Secondary School, Louise Arbour Secondary School, St. Thomas Aquinas Secondary School, Notre Dame Secondary School, Chinguacousy Secondary School, Ascension of Our Lord Secondary School and Lincoln Alexander Secondary School.

Anyone with information on these incident is asked to contact investigators with the 12 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at 905-453-2121 extension 1233. Anonymous information may also be submitted by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visiting peelcrimestoppers.ca.