2 terrorist associates arrested in J&K

The police in Jammu and Kashmir along with security forces have arrested two terrorist associates linked with terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in Sumlar area of Bandipora and recovered incriminating materials and two Chinese grenades from their possession, an official said on Saturday.

“Acting on specific information regarding the movement of terrorist associates, the police along with Army (14RR) and CRPF at a checkpoint intercepted two suspected persons identified as Abrar Ahmad Wani a.k.a Abu Qadir and Danish Pervaiz, both residents of Sumlar in Bandipora,” a police officer said.

“During checking, two Chinese grenades and other incriminating materials were recovered from their possession. They have been arrested and shifted to a police station where they remain in custody,” the official said.

A case has been registered and further investigation initiated.

20230325-163202

