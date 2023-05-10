INDIA

2 terrorist associates arrested in J&K’s Sopore

Two terrorist associates linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT were arrested by a joint security forces team in Jammu and Kashmir’s Sopore on Wednesday, and arms and ammunition, including an IED, recovered from their possession, police said.

Police said based on a specific input regarding presence of two suspected individuals near Saidpora Bypass area, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by the police, the army, and the CRPF.

“During the search operation, two suspects were spotted trying to run away in an attempt to break the cordon. Assessing the situation, the vigilant troops displayed situational awareness, extreme restraint and exceptional fire control in not opening fire. Subsequentially, both the suspected individuals were arrested on the spot,” police said.

They have been identified as Kaiser Manzoor Mir, resident of Behl Mohalla Saidpora, and Muzaffar Majeed Mir, resident of Shalpora, Brath Kalan.

“During initial questioning, both the arrested accused persons confessed that they were working as associates for local active terrorist Bilal Ahmad Mir, resident of Brath Kalan Sopore linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT,” police said.

Arms and ammunition including 15 pistol rounds, 25 AK-47 rounds, an IED, and two hand grenades were recovered from their possession.

