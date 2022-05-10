INDIA

2 terrorist associates of LeT held in J&K’s Awantipora

Two terrorist associates linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT have been arrested from Awantipora in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district, police said on Tuesday.

Police said acting on specific information, Awantipora police, along with army’s 50 RR, at a checkpoint established at Befina Chowk Pampore, arrested the two, identified as Arshid Ahmed Mir, resident of Check Satoora Tral, and Muzaffar Ahmad Chopan, resident of Khanmoh Srinagar.

Incriminating materials including two hand grenades were recovered from their possession.

“During preliminary questioning, the arrested duo disclosed that they had received these grenades from an active terrorist of proscribed terror outfit LeT, namely Saqib Ahmad, resident of Khanmoh, and were tasked to lob them on security forces in the area,” police said.

A case has been registered and further investigation into the matter is in progress.

