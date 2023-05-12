SOUTH ASIAWORLD

2 terrorists, 2 security personnel killed in Pakistan shoot-out

Two terrorists and two security personnel were killed in an exchange of firing in Pakistan’s southwest Balochistan province on Friday, an Army statement said.

The incident happened in the early hours when a group of terrorists attacked a camp of the paramilitary troops frontier corps in northern Balochistan, the military’s media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in the statement.

Three terrorists were also injured in the clash, the ISPR added as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

“Operation by the security forces is underway to capture the terrorists who have been cornered into a building complex,” the statement added.

Identities of the terrorists engaged in the gun battle with the security forces have not been revealed in the statement.

