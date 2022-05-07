The J&K Police along with security forces have arrested two hybrid terrorists linked with proscribed terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) in Bandipore district, officials said on Saturday.

The police said that based on a specific input regarding the movement of terrorists from Bandipora to Srinagar, a joint checkpoint was set up by the police, army and CRPF near the Wullar Vantage Aragam.

“While conducting search of pedestrians and vehicles, two individuals were observed moving suspiciously in an Alto car, who tried to conceal their identity on seeing the naka party. On being challenged, the duo tried to break the checkpoint but were apprehended,” the police said.

The arrested duo has been identified as Abid Ali and Faisal Hassan Parray, both residents of Herpora Achan Pulwama.

During search of the duo and the vehicle, incriminating materials, arms and ammunition, including one AK-47 rifle, two magazines with 30 live rounds, one pistol, and one magazine with four live rounds were recovered.

