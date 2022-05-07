INDIA

2 terrorists arrested in Kashmir, arms & ammunition recovered

NewsWire
0
0

The J&K Police along with security forces have arrested two hybrid terrorists linked with proscribed terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) in Bandipore district, officials said on Saturday.

The police said that based on a specific input regarding the movement of terrorists from Bandipora to Srinagar, a joint checkpoint was set up by the police, army and CRPF near the Wullar Vantage Aragam.

“While conducting search of pedestrians and vehicles, two individuals were observed moving suspiciously in an Alto car, who tried to conceal their identity on seeing the naka party. On being challenged, the duo tried to break the checkpoint but were apprehended,” the police said.

The arrested duo has been identified as Abid Ali and Faisal Hassan Parray, both residents of Herpora Achan Pulwama.

During search of the duo and the vehicle, incriminating materials, arms and ammunition, including one AK-47 rifle, two magazines with 30 live rounds, one pistol, and one magazine with four live rounds were recovered.

20220507-233005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Nvidia data breach exposes data of 71,000 employees: Report

    Mamata releases list of Trinamool candidates, will contest from Nandigram (Ld)

    Indians more likely to consider alcohol-free dates

    Himachal CM inau weeklong Maha Shivratri festivity