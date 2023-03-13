Two terrorists were killed and two others arrested during a counter-terror operation in Pakistan’s southern port city of Karachi, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of police said.

The CTD of the Sindh province told the media that the operation took place on early Monday morning near the Northern Bypass in the Manghopir area of the city.

Both the deceased have been identified, the CTD said, adding that one of them was a local commander of the banned Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Xinhua news agency reported.

It further added that the terrorist was allegedly the mastermind of the attack on a police building in Karachi last month in which four people, including three security personnel and a civilian, had lost their lives while 19 others got injured.

