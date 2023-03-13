SOUTH ASIAWORLD

2 terrorists killed, 2 held in counter-terror operation in Pakistan’s Karachi

NewsWire
0
3

Two terrorists were killed and two others arrested during a counter-terror operation in Pakistan’s southern port city of Karachi, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of police said.

The CTD of the Sindh province told the media that the operation took place on early Monday morning near the Northern Bypass in the Manghopir area of the city.

Both the deceased have been identified, the CTD said, adding that one of them was a local commander of the banned Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Xinhua news agency reported.

It further added that the terrorist was allegedly the mastermind of the attack on a police building in Karachi last month in which four people, including three security personnel and a civilian, had lost their lives while 19 others got injured.

20230314-003401

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Pak-US to launch counter-terrorism dialogue

    B’desh journo accused of ‘stealing’ govt documents jailed

    Imran Khan says long march to Islamabad from May 25

    Ukraine – Russia crisis to increase inflation in Pakistan