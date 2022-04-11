INDIA

2 terrorists killed, 2 police personnel injured in encounter at J&K’s Kulgam (Ld)

Two terrorists have been killed and two police personnel injured in an ongoing encounter between terrorists and security forces on Monday at Khurbatpora area of Kashmir’s Kulgam district, police said.

“One Pakistani terrorist (code name Chacha) and one hybrid terrorist killed. Two police personnel also injured. They are being evacuated to hospital. Encounter going on,” Jammu and Kashmir police tweeted quoting Inspector General Police, Vijay Kumar.

The firefight between the terrorists and security forces took place after the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding, they came under heavy fire that triggered the encounter.

