Two alleged terrorists were killed and four security forces personnel injured in an exchange of fire in Swat district of Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

According to Counter Terrorism Department of police, the law enforcement agencies conducted an intelligence-based operation in the Engaro Dherai area of the district on Saturday, Xinhua news agency reported.

During an exchange of fire, two wanted members of a banned militant outfit were killed while four security forces personnel, including an army officer, got severely injured, police said.

The law enforcement agencies seized arms and ammunition from the terrorists’ possession, it added.

The police said that the alleged terrorists were in contact with a militant organisation in Afghanistan, adding that one of the deceased had been there recently to take training for improvised explosive devices.

20221009-132603