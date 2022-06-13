INDIA

2 terrorists killed after encounter breaks out in Srinagar

Two LeT terrorists were killed and a policeman was injured after a late night encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces at Bemina in Central Kashmir’s Srinagar district, officials said.

“Two terrorists of proscribed terror outfit LeT neutralised by Srinagar Police in a swift encounter in Bemina area of Srinagar. One policeman also received minor injury,” Jammu and Kashmir Police quoting Inspector General Police Kashmir zone Vijay Kumar tweeted.

The encounter started after security forces got a tip off about the presence of terrorists in that area.

There have been a series of anti-terror operations in Kashmir over the last few months in which many terrorists and their commanders have been eliminated.

Most of the operations have been jointly conducted by the police and the army on the basis of specific intelligence inputs.



