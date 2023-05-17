Two terrorists were killed in a clash with security forces in Pakistan’s northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, an Army statement said.

The security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in Bannu district of the province on the reported presence of terrorists in the area, the military’s media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Wednesday in the statement.

During the conduct of the operation, intense fire exchange took place between the troops and terrorists, the statement added.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists, the ISPR added.

The military statement said that the killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and innocent citizens, Xinhua news agency reported.

“Locals of the area appreciated security forces’ operation and assured of their full support in eliminating the menace of terrorism,” the ISPR said.

