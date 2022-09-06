INDIA

2 terrorists killed in encounter in J&K’s Anantnag

Two terrorists were killed in an encounter between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Tuesday, police said.

“Two terrorists killed. Search going on,” police said.

The firefight at Poshkeeri area in Anantnag started after a joint team of security forces cordoned of the area after getting an input about the presence of terrorists there. At this, terrorists hiding there started firing, drawing retaliation by security forces.

There have been a series of encounters between terrorists and security forces across Kashmir over the last few months in which many terrorists and their commanders have been eliminated.

