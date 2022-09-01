INDIA

2 terrorists killed in encounter in J&K’s Sopore identified

Two Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists killed in an encounter between terrorists and the security forces at Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Wednesday have been identified, Police said.

“Killed JeM terrorists were categorised and identified as Mohd. Rafi of Sopore and Kaiser Ashraf of Pulwama. Terrorist Rafi was earlier booked under Public Safety Act twice. Both were involved in several terror cases. As per input, they were planning to attack civilians in Sopore area,” Jammu and Kashmir Police quoting Additional Director General of Police (Kashmir zone), Vijay Kumar, tweeted.

The Police added that one civilian also received injury during the encounter and he has been shifted to a hospital in Srinagar where his condition is said to be stable.

The gunfight started after a joint team of Police and security forces received an input about the presence of terrorists in that area.

Security forces cordoned off the area. Terrorists hiding there started firing drawing retaliation by the security forces.

There have been a series of encounters between terrorists and security forces across Kashmir over the last few months. Many terrorists and their commanders have been eliminated.

On Tuesday, three Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorists were killed in an encounter between terrorists and security forces at Nagbal area in south Kashmir’s Shopian district.

