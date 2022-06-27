Two terrorists were killed in an ongoing gunfight with the security forces in the Nowpora-Kherpora area of South Kashmir’s Kulgam district, officials said on Monday.

“One more terrorist killed (Total 02). Operation going on,” police said in a tweet.

The gunfight started after a joint team of police and security forces got an input about the presence of terrorists in that area.

The security forces cordoned off the area. Terrorists hiding there started firing drawing retaliation by the security forces.

There have been a series of encounters between the terrorists and security forces across Kashmir over the last few months.

Many terrorists and their commanders have been eliminated.

Most of the operations have been jointly conducted by the police and the army on the basis of specific intelligence inputs.

