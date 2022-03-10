INDIA

2 terrorists killed in gunfight in J&K’s Pulwama (2nd Ld)

By NewsWire
Two terrorist have been killed in an encounter between militants and security forces at Naina Batpora area in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district, officials said on Thursday.

“Another terrorist killed (Total 2), both affiliated to proscribed terror outfit LeT (Lashkar-e-Taiba). Search going on. Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition recovered,” the police said.

Earlier, the police said two terrorists were holed up in a structure separate from a mosque.

“We have taken every precaution to ensure that no damage is caused to the mosque,” J&K police said quoting IGP, Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar.

The firefight between terrorists and security forces took place on Thursday morning after a joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding, they came under a heavy volume of fire which triggered the encounter.

