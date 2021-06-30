Two terrorists are killed in an ongoing encounter between militants and security forces in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Wednesday, officials said.

“Two unidentified terrorists killed during Kulgam encounter, operation is in progress in Chimmer area,” police said.

The gunfight began after a joint team of the police and the army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the hideout, they came under a heavy volume of fire, triggering the encounter.

–IANS

zi/in