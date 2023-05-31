SOUTH ASIAWORLD

2 terrorists killed in military operation in Pakistan

At least two terrorists were killed by security forces in an operation in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the military said.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistan Army, said on Wednesday that the security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in the Dossali area of South Waziristan, a district in the province bordering Afghanistan, Xinhua news agency reported.

On receiving a tip-off about the presence of terrorists in the area, the security forces cordoned off a hideout and killed two terrorists in an intense exchange of fire, said the ISPR, adding that weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the terrorists.

The ISPR said that the slain militants were actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and the killing of citizens.

